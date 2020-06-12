The World Health Organization recommends throwing single-use masks and gloves into the garbage bin immediately after use. But know if you throw it on top of a sidewalk trash can with no lid, it could blow away onto the street a minute later. "It is important that the container is properly closed after the mask is deposited to avoid masks being blown by the wind and littering street corners or wildlife habitats," explains Sue Kauffman, North American PR manager for TerraCycle, a waste management and recycling company. If you can, wait until you get to a trash can that is empty or has a lid before disposing of your PPE, or just keep it on until you're inside. And this may seem obvious, but considering the recent water system clogs in Philadelphia and El Paso, it bears repeating: Don't try to flush used PPE down the toilet. Just don't.

Well-meaning folks might wonder if it's OK to put masks and gloves in the blue bin since it looks like it could be made of a recyclable material. The answer to that one is no since it could pose a health risk to recycling workers (hundreds of whom have already gotten sick since the pandemic began). "There is the fear that PPE exposed to COVID-19 could infect the front-line waste management workers who may not be properly outfitted or take the necessary precautions to handle potentially hazardous waste," explains Porter. Even in non-pandemic times, surgical masks and latex gloves likely wouldn't be accepted by your local recycling system because they can clog the machinery that sorts materials, similar to how plastic bags do.