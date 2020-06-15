Some restaurants are open for outdoor dining only, while others are allowing 50% capacity indoors. In either setting, face masks will need to be removed while eating and drinking, but the CDC says it's important to keep them on as often as possible otherwise.

If the people you’re dining with don’t live in the same household as you, try to maintain a six-foot distance. And, when it’s available, the CDC suggests opting for outdoor seating.

Upon arrival and before leaving, they say to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. “If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol,” they write. “Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.” And always make sure they have ample supplies of soap, paper towels, and toilet paper before going to the restroom.

As much as you may love a salad or hot bar, they suggest choosing food and drinks that aren’t self-service. Transmission from respiratory droplets is thought to be the most common, but the CDC says “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it.” Therefore, limiting contact with surfaces, like shared serving utensils, handles, buttons, or touchscreens, may still be helpful.