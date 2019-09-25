214 Items Tagged
longevity
I Got A 3D Body Scan — Here's What It Was Like
Spoiler: I recommend it to everyone.
Joint Pain? Here's How Walking (Even Just 5 Minutes!) Can Help
Strut like you mean it.
This Is What Causes Accelerated Aging, According To New Study
New study shows that DNA changes during lifetime increase biological age and risk of age-related disease.
This Surprising Personality Trait Is Linked To A 15% Longer Life Span
Bring on the positive affirmations.
11 Genius Ways To Eat Your Greens, From The Healthiest People We Know
Make every meal for inflammation-fighting.
Does The Mediterranean Diet Really Promote Longevity? This Doc Isn't So Sure
Here, the functional medicine doctor busts his "7 deadly myths of aging."
Two Doctors Share Their Science-Backed Secrets To Aging Gracefully
Sorry, but you can't biohack your way to a longer life.
5 Dietitian-Approved Herbs & Spices That Will Help You Live Longer
Here's how to get them into your diet right away.
Celebrating Father's Day Without My Father
Old wounds can still cause pain.
8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span
Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.
Feeling Down Or Unmotivated? New Study Says It May Be Inflammation
Consider this an inflammation call to action.
This Is Why You Should Be Simplifying Your Workouts
It's time to shift our mindset.
Your Self-Imposed Beliefs May Be Aging You — Here's How To Break Free
It's time to release the hold of self-limiting beliefs.
This Powerful Spice Stimulates Blood Flow, Relieves Pain & So Much More
No time like the present to spice up your life.
5 Ways To Heal Yourself, Regardless Of What's Wrong
Kelly Turner, Ph.D., New York Times best-selling author shares five keys to healing.
We've Been Stretching The Wrong Way — Here Are The Ultimate Do's & Don'ts
How to stretch correctly before and after a workout to maximize results and recovery.
What Exactly Is Alkaline Water (And Does It Actually Do Anything)?
The lowdown on this mysterious "miracle" substance.
The Risks Of Exercising Without Warming Up (Or Cooling Down)
It's all fun and games until you shock your body and get injured.
You're Exhausted: Should You Sleep More Or Exercise?
For once it might be better to hit snooze.
This Is Why Everyone Should Strength Train At Least Once A Week
Yes, that includes you too.