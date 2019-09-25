214 Items Tagged

longevity

Motivation
Recovery
Integrative Health

This Is What Causes Accelerated Aging, According To New Study

New study shows that DNA changes during lifetime increase biological age and risk of age-related disease.

#news #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 5 2019
Mental Health
Functional Food
Functional Food

Does The Mediterranean Diet Really Promote Longevity? This Doc Isn't So Sure

Here, the functional medicine doctor busts his "7 deadly myths of aging."

#fats #mbgpodcast #protein #longevity #brain
Jason Wachob
August 2 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span

Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.

#longevity #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
June 14 2019
Integrative Health
Routines
Personal Growth

Your Self-Imposed Beliefs May Be Aging You — Here's How To Break Free

It's time to release the hold of self-limiting beliefs.

#longevity
Natalie Jill
June 1 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Heal Yourself, Regardless Of What's Wrong

Kelly Turner, Ph.D., New York Times best-selling author shares five keys to healing.

#mbgpodcast #functional nutrition #longevity
Jason Wachob
May 21 2019
Routines

We've Been Stretching The Wrong Way — Here Are The Ultimate Do's & Don'ts

How to stretch correctly before and after a workout to maximize results and recovery.

#breath #flexibility #longevity
Sassy Gregson-Williams
May 15 2019
Recovery
Recovery

The Risks Of Exercising Without Warming Up (Or Cooling Down)

It's all fun and games until you shock your body and get injured.

#flexibility #longevity #hiit #energy
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
May 9 2019
Recovery
Routines