New research revealed nutritional and lifestyle interventions helped reverse participants' biological ages up to 11 years—and in just eight weeks! The strategies, which were adopted by women between the ages of 45 and 65, were designed to support DNA methylation.

But before we dive into the specific diet and longevity-supporting habits these women followed to essentially age backward, let's quickly review what DNA methylation is and why it matters when it comes to epigenetics.