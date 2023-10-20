Aging is something to celebrate. The wisdom, life experience, and compassion accumulated through the years are all wonderful. But the slowing down and losing strength? Not so much. Thankfully, according to precision medicine doctor Florence Comite, M.D., these common side effects of getting older can be avoided.

"Aging is inevitable. But getting sick is not to me. With the right tools, you can actually stop biological aging and reverse it," Comite tells mindbodygreen.

After decades of working with patients, Comite has seen how essential food choices are to the aging equation. In fact, she considers diet the second most important predictor (behind only sleep) of metabolic health and longevity. Ready to eat your way younger? Here are her top five tips: