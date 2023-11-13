Technology is convenient, no doubt, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t flex your memory muscles from time to time. So if you have a few extra minutes to spare on your walk or drive, Kwik suggests refraining from looking up your destination and relying on memory alone to get you there.

“I just want people to trust their brain again,” he explains. “So many people lack confidence because they lack mental competence.” You’d be surprised by how much you instinctively know your way around—even if you wind up taking a longer route to get where you need to go. (Who knows? You might even find your new favorite commute!)

“[Even] if it cost me a minute or two, it's worth it just to activate that part of my brain that might be a little bit sedated,” he adds.