I Tested LifePro's $190 BioRemedy Sauna Blanket & Now I'm Obsessed
You could say I’m somewhat of a sauna blanket skeptic. Yes, I do know that infrared sauna blankets carry similar benefits to enclosed sauna spaces (don’t worry; I’ll explain more below), but I tend to exit my sauna sessions dripping in sweat.
I have a hard time believing I could experience the same sweat on my living room couch—or I had, until I tried LifePro's BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket.
I tested the high-quality gadget for four weeks, and you can officially call me a sauna blanket convert. Below, discover what makes LifePros' infrared sauna blanket stand out among the rest.
BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket Specs:
- Heat source: Infrared
- Max temperature: 176 degrees Fahrenheit
- Warranty: Lifetime
- Return policy: 30 days
- Materials: Water-resistant & high-temperature-resistant Polyurethane (PU)
- Unfolded length: 71 inches (regular size)
Why I tested the BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket
As much as I love heading to the sauna for its detoxifying, stress-lowering, and skin supporting benefits, my jam-packed schedule (and wallet) just don’t allow for multiple sessions per week. I have to venture out to a studio to experience the benefits (I can’t exactly fit an infrared sauna in my one-bedroom NYC apartment), which isn’t a realistic habit for me.
A sauna blanket, however, is much easier to use on a daily basis—and my initial hesitations made me the perfect tester.
What I love about the BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket
I’ll say this upfront: I wasn’t capital-D Dripping like I’m used to walking out of an enclosed infrared sauna. But I did sweat—quite a lot, actually.
Unlike a full-sized sauna, in which I’d wear as little clothing as possible, I wore a loose sweatshirt, socks, and moisture-wicking leggings under my sauna blanket to trap in more heat. This clothing choice certainly made me work up a sweat.
After waiting 10 to 15 minutes for the blanket to heat up, I unzipped the opening, slid inside, and let the infrared heat work its magic. The blanket has an easy-to-use remote where you can control the temperature and timer—I set mine for 40 minutes.
It also has two arm holes on the front so you can multitask; this is my favorite feature of the BioRemedy blanket. I could work on my laptop, change the channel on my TV, drink some water, and even pop on an LED mask (pictured here) to elevate the infrared experience. Sure, some air escapes when you open up the zippers, but I find the dexterity worth the few seconds of cool air. And anyways, the heat levels out as soon as you zip the holes back up.
I used the BioRemedy sauna blanket around three times per week, ideally post-workout when I was already sweaty. I noticed faster recovery (i.e., less sore muscles) and an elevated heart rate way beyond my strength training session.
Plus, the heat just feels good—I would frequently grab the sauna blanket on chilly evenings to warm up. It’s not the intended use, but an infrared sauna plus heating pad is quite the score for $190, no?
What makes the BioRemedy unique
Unlike mother other sauna blankets, the BioRemedy is also available in an XL sizing. While I fit perfectly into the standard model, my boyfriend definitely needed the longer XL option. It's $10 more but adds another 5 inches to the length.
The price point also makes Bioremedy a standout; the best-seller costs less than $200 (even in the XL option) but still works up a serious sweat. Plus, you really cannot beat the convenience of the arm holes, which are not super common in the sauna blanket space.
Sauna blanket vs saunas
Now, sauna blankets don’t provide an identical experience to a full-sized sauna. Enclosed sauna spaces don’t allow heat to escape as easily, whereas blankets do typically let out some air (since your head will be exposed).
Full-sized saunas also tend to be more comfortable, as you can change positions and use your arms throughout your session—although, my experience with the BioRemedy blanket was unique in that I could easily multitask (but more on that later).
Still, many sauna blankets (BioRemedy included) elevate your internal temperature enough to deliver similar health benefits. And they do trump in terms of ease, efficiency, and accessibility; they’re not only compact but also way less expensive (think $500 instead of $5,000). Plus, the BioRemedy blanket is one of the most budget-friendly options you can find, tagged at $190.
Benefits of infrared sauna blankets
My favorite part of using the infrared sauna blanket is the sheer number of health benefits that I can reap while doing other activities (like watching TV). These include:
- Reduced pain1
- Increased collagen production2
- Improved cardiovascular health
- Lower stress levels
- Detoxification
The takeaway
LifePro's BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket provides the same sauna bathing health benefits at a fraction of the price of most studio sessions and other at-home options. That may sound like a tall order, but trust me, you do work up a sweat. Try it in the comfort of your own living room (LED face mask optional but recommended), and thank me later.
