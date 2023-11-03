You could say I’m somewhat of a sauna blanket skeptic. Yes, I do know that infrared sauna blankets carry similar benefits to enclosed sauna spaces (don’t worry; I’ll explain more below), but I tend to exit my sauna sessions dripping in sweat.

I have a hard time believing I could experience the same sweat on my living room couch—or I had, until I tried LifePro's BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket.

I tested the high-quality gadget for four weeks, and you can officially call me a sauna blanket convert. Below, discover what makes LifePros' infrared sauna blanket stand out among the rest.