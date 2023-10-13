Chris Hemsworth is literally the picture of health and fitness. But no one is invincible. And as he was truly testing the boundaries of the human body and mind in his 2022 National Geographic docuseries Limitless With Chris Hemsworth when he found out that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene—putting him at an increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease— from a consultation with longevity-focused doctor Peter Attia M.D.

Completing this genetic test may seem like something only available to the elite or through specialty doctors, but it’s actually included in many direct-to-consumer DNA kits.

But is this test actually beneficial? That is a hard-hitting question that physicians and researchers go back and forth on.

That’s because, on one hand, the APOE4 variant doesn’t predict your risk of Alzheimer’s disease—you may get Alzheimer’s with or without having a genetic risk for it. On the other hand, lifestyle plays an outsized role in the development of Alzheimer’s—so much so that it may balance out the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease regardless of genetic risk.

At mindbodygreen, we’re proponents of taking a proactive approach to your health by harnessing the power of data that’s available to you—if you want to use it.

So to help you make an informed decision on whether or not to find out your risk, we’re going to dive into the nitty gritty behind what this genetic risk even means, share clinician perspectives, and dissect the correlation between lifestyle habits and Alzheimer’s risk.