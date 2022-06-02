According to Dawson, we shouldn't forget to put genetic analysis on the table. He says it’s incredibly important to identify your genetic advantages, predispositions, and disadvantages when crafting a bird’s eye view of your health and well-being—and when it comes to longevity, he recommends testing for the APOE4 gene, which is associated with an increased risk factor of Alzheimer’s and heart disease.

“My mother has ApoE4, so we're going to focus on different things for her than we would if she didn't have that [gene]. We're really going to press in on things that can reduce her dementia risk.” he says. Many are hesitant to undergo genetic testing, as they fear what they may find is futile. It’s a totally valid concern, but Dawson is a firm believer that your genes do not have to become your destiny: “We have found something out that now we can take action on… We know we can really delay this onset or prevent it,” he says.

For example, he mentions lifestyle factors that can help keep your brain sharp over time, like quality sleep, exercise, and nutrition. (You can read more about how to enhance your brain longevity here.) “It’s the things that we all know, but they're that much more important to optimize when it comes to brain health,” Dawson adds.