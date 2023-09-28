When you look at the composition of alcohol, the main ingredient that makes you feel relaxed at first and drunk after a few drinks is ethanol. That calming feeling is actually the sedative impact of ethanol, Nicola explains. "Sedating is very different from sleeping," she states. "So if you drink, you actually block deep sleep and REM sleep, so you don't even get into those stages." In other words: You may feel sleepier and fall asleep faster after a few drinks, but the quality of sleep you get is likely quite poor.