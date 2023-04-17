Exercise is imperative for brain health, and any type of movement is A+ for cognitive longevity. However, Nicola does praise aerobic exercise and resistance training for optimal brain aging.

Aerobic exercise gets your heart pumping, which encourages blood flow to the brain; this results in more oxygenation and nutrients to the brain, she notes. Aerobic exercise has also been shown to generate new neurons in the hippocampus4 , or the region of the brain associated with memory, learning, and emotions.

Resistance training, on the other hand, “offers a whole new range of benefits that even I'm still shocked at,” Nicola says. She explains that contracting your muscles releases certain myokines5 , or muscle-based proteins, into the bloodstream. “They go up to the blood-brain barrier, and they have an effect on different areas of our brain,” Nicola shares. And some of these myokines have been shown to have neuroprotective properties6 .

How much exercise do you need, you might ask? We repeat: The best exercise is the one you’ll do, but if you’re looking for a more prescriptive routine, Nicola recommends getting at least 20 minutes of aerobic exercise per day and resistance training three times a week. “You want to do around five exercises per muscle,” she explains. If you need some workout inspiration, feel free to check out our full strength training guide.