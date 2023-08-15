After the study was complete, the team observed that participants who followed the MIND diet (a hybrid between the Mediterranean and DASH diets, which are both popular for their heart and brain health benefits) had a lower risk of Alzheimer's disease, higher cognitive performance, and less Alzheimer's-related brain pathology than those who weren't following the MIND diet.

Further, participants who were getting the highest amount of carotenoids, or the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, had as much as a 50% lower risk of Alzheimer's. Participants whose brains showed Alzheimer's neuropathology, meanwhile, had significantly lower levels of lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, tocopherols, and retinol—up to half the amounts seen in normal brains.

The study authors note that their research isn't the first to suggest higher levels of lutein and zeaxanthin are linked with better cognitive function and lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer's, but this study is the first to demonstrate the deficits in dietary antioxidants present in Alzheimer's brains.