I'm 70 Years Old & Running My 44th Marathon: My Secret To Fitness At Any Age

Gisela Perez fell in love with running the second her shoes first hit the pavement. Growing up in the Bronx, she ran competitively in college and returned to the sport recreationally after the birth of her first child. Over the years, running has helped her cope with stress, overwhelm, and loss—and her love story with it is still going strong. This Sunday, Perez hopes to complete her 24th New York marathon and 44th marathon overall at the age of 70.

People from all walks of life will undoubtedly be cheering her on, as Perez is a coach for two very different New York Road Runners (NYRR) groups: Run for the Future, for high schoolers, and Striders, for older adults looking to get and stay fit. "I personally feel that there's no age limit to exercise," Perez says on a call with mindbodygreen.

As for how she's managed to lace up her sneakers week after week, here are six strategies that have helped Perez keep up with running for decades: