Want To Slow Down Aging? Focus On These 11 Longevity Biomarkers

A landmark paper cited more than 7,000 times in the biomedical literature, “The Hallmarks of Aging” identified common denominators of the aging process. In my forthcoming book How Not to Age, I dive deep into each one and am pleased to share highlights with you here.

There is much we can do to boost each one of the anti-aging pathways and slow the aging ones. Caloric restriction, as well as diet and lifestyle improvements, including physical activity, smoking cessation, and shopping the produce aisle, may all slow the epigenetic clock, for example.

Across the board, I believe we should move towards eating whole plant foods, quitting smoking, and reducing our intake of refined grains, soda, processed meat, eggs, and dairy products, while increasing our consumption of fruits, vegetables, and other antioxidant-rich foods.

Here are 11 biometrics that, when combined, can help predict your longevity and healthspan—and how to optimize each one.