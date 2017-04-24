7 Items Tagged

gardening

Why You Should Be Adding Crystals To Your Garden

Why not add some good vibes to your garden this summer?

#holistic healing #gardening #spirituality #home
Nisonja McGary
July 11 2016

The Underrated Herb You Can Eat Every Day To Fight Inflammation

This once-ignored garnish is really a superstar of the food as medicine concept. It's a source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and lutein and zeaxanthin....

#Herbs #allergies #parsley #food as medicine #gardening
Jonathan Galland
May 3 2016
The Detoxifying Spring Herb Already Growing In Your Backyard

As an integrative doctor and Ayurvedic expert, I recommend boosting your body's natural detoxification cycle during the spring. Here's one of my...

#Ayurveda #flowers #gardening #detox
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
March 27 2016
Check Out These Insanely Cool Wearable Plants

Spring has officially sprung (In New York, at least), and nothing screams "wardrobe revamp" like the start of a new season.

#gardening #style #fashion
Emma Loewe
March 22 2016

7 Science-Backed Reasons To Get Your Kids Outside

Most of us intuitively know that we feel better when we spend time outside.

#outdoors #gardening #nature #parenting advice #parenting
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
August 5 2015