One study even showed that sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts activated enzymes in the body that picked up pollutants from the bloodstream and flushed them out via urine—talk about a natural detoxifier.

But perhaps the best part about sprouting is that it’s fairly accessible. Not only is sprouting less expensive than growing many other foods at home, but it also takes hardly any space or materials. “You could live in Manhattan and have a 400-square-foot apartment. And guess what? All you need is one square foot on your kitchen counter. That’s it," he notes.

If you want to try out sprouting for yourself, here’s a simple how-to guide for sprouting your beans and legumes at home.