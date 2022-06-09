We'll go ahead and assume you want a healthy gut. Your gut, after all, is crucial for basically every function that goes on in your body; everything from digestion to immunity to mood ties back to gut health in some way.

Of all the methods that can help nourish the gut microbiome, your diet can pull a ton of weight—specifically, your fiber intake. And a majority of people are simply missing the mark: "95% of Americans are fiber deficient, and they're not mildly fiber deficient—they are wildly fiber deficient," says gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, author of The Fiber-Fueled Cookbook, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. If you increase your fiber consumption, chances are a healthy gut microbiome isn't too far behind.

Sounds easy enough. But where should you start? Here, Bulsiewicz lists the five foods you need to grab for a balanced gut: