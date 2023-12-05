Creative campaigns have also popped up to help people take on specific actions in their yards. The #LeaveTheLeaves campaign—especially relevent during this time of year—encourages leaving fallen leaves on one's property during winter to allow critters like bumblebees, ladybugs, and caterpillars to burrow homes in the decay. #NoMowMay is an invitation to let one's lawn grow for an entire month during spring to give pollinators access to more early-season wildflowers. To educate curious neighbors, people can now print out lawn signs like this one that reads: Lazy Lawn Mower Alert: We’re mowing less to improve pollinator habitat and contains a QR code that passersby can scan for more information on how to get involved.