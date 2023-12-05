Outside the office, new accessories are emerging to protect our ears from damage. Take Loop—a line of earplugs that come in aesthetically pleasing designs and colorways. Maarten Bodewes co-founded Loop in 2016 in the hopes of appealing to concertgoers and ravers who were tired of having ringing in their ears after a show. They sought a solution that would lower the volume without compromising the sound. More recently, the company has also found a new audience in the “noise-sensitive community”; people who are looking to address the loud noises in their daily lives—say, while at parties or out to a restaurant with friends. For these folks, Loop has designed an earplug that has slightly less noise reduction and bass reduction, so you can still hear the person you’re in conversation with but don’t hear yourself talk as much.