What’s one of the most accessible and impactful wellness practices we can adopt? As a holistic psychologist, I’ve both seen and studied how cultivating more connection in our lives can significantly boost both mental and physical health.

Think about it: As humans, our internal system is made of trillions of connections. Our cells, our mind and body, and all of our internal systems are in constant communication, connecting with each other. Connection is literally how we function and thrive as a human species.

This impact of connection extends far past our internal physiology into our external world and interpersonal lives as well. In fact, fostering connections to other people, to our surrounding environment, to nature, and to our own thoughts are all equally crucial for our wellbeing.

Here, I dive into the what can stand in the way of creating these connections, and concrete ways to connect more to yourself, others, and the world around you in your day-to-day life.