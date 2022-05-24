Curious About Beekeeping? Here's What It Actually Takes To Get Started

After a season of struggling to grow her vegetable garden, Mika Hardison was in the market for some buzzy allies. That's when the bees came in.

"I knew that I needed to find a way to increase pollination, which was going to make my yields jump up. And so that's what interested me in beekeeping," Hardison tells mbg from her Jacksonville, Florida home. What started as a desire to grow more cucumbers and squash quickly bloomed into a passion for pollinators, and Hardison now oversees multiple apiaries under her urban farming company, The Herban Bee.

For Hardison, beekeeping has become a way to grow fresh food for her family, connect to nature, and teach others how to achieve their own self-sufficient garden to combat food insecurity. Clearly, bees can bring myriad benefits to your yard. Keeping them, however, is a commitment, so we asked Hardison about the beekeeping basics that everyone should know before building their first hive.