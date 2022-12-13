According to the "3-30-300 rule," there are health benefits to being able to see (at least) 3 trees from your home, having a 30% tree cover in your neighborhood, and living within 300 meters (around 0.2 miles) of a park or green space. To these this theory out, researchers looked at green space data and medical records for over 3,000 people living in Barcelona, Spain. In this study, canopy cover was the most important indicator of health, and those who lived in areas that reached the 30% tree cover threshold were more likely to report better mental health, use fewer medications, and make fewer visits to the psychologist or psychiatrist. (Read the research here3 .)