5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

You know the old saying: There's no bad weather, only bad clothes. Take it from Sarah Regan, an mbg writer who lives in frigid Buffalo, New York: Nothing can make or break a winter outing like the wrong outfit. If you, too, live in a chilly clime, take her reminder to always pack an extra layer or two—just in case—and throw some hand warmers in your pocket for good measure before you get out there.

There's no reason to believe that nature's power gets muted when covered in snow or ice. In fact, one study out of the University of Michigan found that people enjoyed the same improvements in memory and attention when they walked outside during a dreary 25-degree day in January than they did during a sunny 80-degree one in summer. So, once you're layered up, trust that your mind is still being rejuvenated—even if you can't feel the rest of your face.