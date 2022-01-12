 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen, the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac," and the author of "Return to Nature" (Spring 2022).
Woman in warm colorful clothes walking in the snow on a frosty sunny day

Image by Andrey Pavlov / Stocksy

January 12, 2022 — 10:16 AM
Stepping outside expands our worldview in more ways than one. Research continues to find that nature experiences can sharpen cognitive functioning, bring on positive emotions, and reset tired brains. Compared to walking through built environments, strolling through natural ones can also reduce our tendency to ruminate on nagging problems.

Nature contact—of any—kind reminds us of all that lies beyond our own heads. And you don't need to wait until the next time you jet out to a pristine beach or secluded mountaintop to reap these mental health benefits. You can find them on your daily walks through your neighborhood or nearby park. Yes, even the frigid ones! These five ideas will make this winter's nature outings more pleasant, meaningful, and oh-so-worth layering up for:

1. Engage your senses.

On your next winter walk, see if you can engage your senses. Remove your headphones and try to tune into sounds that are far in the distance (are those chatty birds?). While walking barefoot on the earth may be out of the picture, see what other features you can safely touch, like an evergreen leaf or the bark of a tree. Open up wide to taste the fresh breeze, and home in on the smell of the crisp day on your inhales.

In nature, there's so much more than meets the eye, and these nonvisual cues can make our outdoor experiences all the more mindful and meaningful.

2. Explore a new route.

You may already have a go-to route for your midday walk, but why not break tradition? Finding a new green space to explore can open you up to awe—a transformational emotion that has a special way of making us feel less time-strapped, more creative, and more willing to act in ways that benefit others.

Awe is what we feel when we're faced with something beyond our comprehension, and it's usually followed by goose bumps and a slack jaw. It's common on impressive terrains like national parks, but you can also get it in more everyday encounters. The key is to open yourself up to new experiences that expand your understanding of the world. That new-to-you area of your neighborhood never looked so appealing.

3. Tack your nature time onto something else.

An easy way to get in your nature contact on days when you're strapped for time is to tack it on to another activity. Perhaps you vow to take a recurring weekly call while out on a walk or listen to your favorite podcast drop in a local park. This may be a less mindful way to engage with the nature around you, but it'll still give you a quick fix of invigorating fresh air and vitamin D.

4. Dress for success.

You know the old saying: There's no bad weather, only bad clothes. Take it from Sarah Regan, an mbg writer who lives in frigid Buffalo, New York: Nothing can make or break a winter outing like the wrong outfit. If you, too, live in a chilly clime, take her reminder to always pack an extra layer or two—just in case—and throw some hand warmers in your pocket for good measure before you get out there.

There's no reason to believe that nature's power gets muted when covered in snow or ice. In fact, one study out of the University of Michigan found that people enjoyed the same improvements in memory and attention when they walked outside during a dreary 25-degree day in January than they did during a sunny 80-degree one in summer. So, once you're layered up, trust that your mind is still being rejuvenated—even if you can't feel the rest of your face.

5. Bring nature in.

Of course, there will probably be days this season when getting outside really isn't in the cards. Luckily, research tells us that even looking at photos and reminders of nature can be enough to calm us down and improve our mood. Introduce more houseplants, nature photography, natural materials, and colors that remind you of a favorite landscape in your home this winter to bring some of the mental magic of the outside in.

The bottom line.

Nature is a gift, and it's one that we should never take for granted—even in winter. Support your mind and mood this season by continuing to brush up against the natural world whenever you can using these little tips and techniques. I'll catch you out there.

