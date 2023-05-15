This At-Home Solution Can Reduce Your Food Waste By 90% In Hours

When it’s time to clean out the fridge and food that was once fresh goes straight to the garbage—it hurts a little. Because as it stands, food waste is a substantial contributor to climate change. Not only does the handling and transportation of food waste generate more carbon dioxide, it releases methane (a harmful greenhouse gas) once it reaches landfills.

Whether we realize it or not, the choices we make in the kitchen matter. Households are responsible for 39% of food waste; more than restaurants, farms, and grocery stores. The average American family wastes nearly one-third of the food they buy! But now there’s something we can do about it.