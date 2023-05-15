This At-Home Solution Can Reduce Your Food Waste By 90% In Hours

Instead of the pit we feel in our stomach when food becomes waste, foodcycling invites us to embrace the whole life cycle of food—we'll explain. When the Eco 5 shrinks our food waste, it leaves us with plant food that can be used in gardens to enhance soil for growing future produce. "When that same produce reaches the plates of family and friends, then any trimmings or leftovers can go right back into the Eco 5," explains Jud. This creates an inspiring life cycle between our kitchen and our garden. "Plant food to plant to plate, and around and around."