174 Items Tagged
feminism
What Does It Mean To Be Heteroflexible? Here's What To Know
And how do you know if you're heteroflexible, bisexual, or both?
A Neuroscientist On Gender Disparity In Brain Health & 7 Ways Women Can Protect
We must be proactive now.
The 15 Best Pieces Of Advice We've Heard From Inspiring Women
Let's celebrate women every day!
A Therapist Explains 3 Psychological Blocks That Kill Women's Sexual Desire
Plus, how to ditch them.
Yelp Now Lets You Search For Women-Owned Businesses & We Give It 5 Stars
Yelp is everyone's trusty source for reviews.
Study Says Half Of Women Are Unhappy With Their Sex Lives — Here's Why
Many of these issues are very common.
Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color
Why people of color deserve their own spaces to nurture their well-being.
Kristen Bell Shares Some Wise Words On The Nuances Of Womanhood
Being a woman is about being who you already are.
Raising A Son? Here's Another Reason They Need To Understand Gender Equality
This is how a mindset can change the likelihood of violence.
Why Sexual Assault Survivors Of Color Need Their Own Spaces To Heal
This sexual healing retreat is specifically designed for femmes of color.
This Is Why Sexism May Increase Women's Likelihood Of Depression
Living in a sexist society is kind of like having a constant feeling of drowning.
Why Men Who Support Gender Equality Have Less Physical Stress
Gender equality helps men, too!
More Women Are The 'Breadwinners' & It's Sort Of Stressing Men Out
Gendered social norms have real consequences—yes, even for men!
Researchers Find 4 Things That Help Women Feel Less Stressed About Sex
Negative feelings about sex can dramatically impact how good sex feels for you.
Study Shows Men Still Feel Judged When They Talk About Their Feelings
Most men know talking about their feelings is good for them—but still feel like they can't.
Parents Are Happier When Child Care Is Split Equally, Study Finds
Research shows parents are less happy than nonparents. But gender equality is changing that.
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October
The best fiction and memoir picks publishing this month.
Research Finds Sexism Can Actually Hurt Women's Mental Health
Gender equality is a health issue.
How To Raise Boys Without All The Stereotypes About Masculinity
It's time to be more conscious about the messages we give our sons.
Want To Raise Sons Who Respect Women? Teach Them These 6 Lessons
For raising sons who respect women (and everyone).