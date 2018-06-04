I'm A Mom Who Started Her Own Company. Here's Why I Want People To Stop Calling Me A 'Mompreneur'

Terms like "Boss Babe," "Girl Boss," and "Mompreneur" have become commonplace these days, and when I first started hearing them, I thought they were fun, colloquial, and empowering when used in the right setting. Lately, however, there has been something distinctly uncomfortable about the tag: It's that regardless of the setting I've been invited to or the talk I am giving, motherhood is included in the conversation.

While I don't mind talking about this—my business is, after all, aimed at providing a solution for modern motherhood—the issue arises when all anyone wants to hear about is my experience as a mother. I am ridiculously proud and fortunate to be a mother, and it's filled my life with so much purpose. But as a business owner, the fact that all anyone wants to talk about is that I'm a mom gets really frustrating.

Here's an example: I was recently asked to speak at a tech event. The event had attendees from across the startup world, and the topic was the intersection of raising finance and being a mother. I was stumped. To me, they were unrelated: How I raised finance as a startup founder had no bearing on being a mother…did it? More importantly, it felt wrong to be one of the only women in the room and speak to motherhood. I took a moment to sit with these thoughts and feelings before mindfully deciding to ask if I could be given another topic. I added, "Can you do something for me? Ask a man about being a father and raising capital for his startup." They agreed to, and it was a strange sort of victory—but I do have to point out that at no point did they call him a "Dadpreneur."