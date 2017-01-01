Michelle Kennedy is the CEO and co-founder of Peanut, an app to connect like-minded women who happen to be mothers, facilitating conversations women want and need to have. Launched in 2017, it has become a prominent voice for modern motherhood, garnering a community of over 300,000 women. Michelle started her career as an M&A lawyer at leading international law firm Mishcon de Reya. She later joined dating app Badoo, where she rose to the role of deputy CEO at the $100m revenue generative market leader. During her tenure at Badoo, Michelle was integral to the launch and was a board member of seminal millennial dating app Bumble. Michelle is also a mama to her 4-year-old peanut, Finlay.