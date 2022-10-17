4 Tips For Unleashing Your Creativity, Inspired By Goddess Energy
October is the month that Navaratri is celebrated in India, which is the celebration of the Goddess in all her many forms and power. Divine feminine energy runs through each and every one of us (regardless of gender) and is associated with the nonlinear, creative shakti power, our intuitive and passionate aspects within us.
Each of us can intentionally tap into this energy in order to enhance creativity, productivity, and out-of-the-box thinking. And we don't need to try super hard to change anything about our routines to do so. Rather, we can turn our attention to divine feminine energy while flowing along with our days as usual. Here are some practical tips to get you started:
1. Create space for spontaneity.
Contemplate the figure of Durga, who has eight arms. Each of her arms has a weapon that can be used in each present-moment situation, reflecting her vast resourcefulness. Sometimes a book is needed to supply knowledge, or sometimes a sword is needed to cut right to the truth.
In a similar vein, your "weapons" may vary as the day goes on. They might look like writing out a new business idea, getting on the phone with clients, taking your child to the park, listening to a podcast, cooking a meal, or answering emails. Since you and only you can tune into your dynamically shifting energy, it's beneficial to leave some wiggle room to decide which actions should be done when. Maybe you aren't in the space to write, but you are in the space to blast out detail-oriented emails. Or maybe this morning you felt called to put off doing the Zoom calls until after you recorded a podcast.
When we shift and pivot in accordance with energy, we create magic. This reflects the wisdom of the divine feminine. And it even jibes with modern company culture research that shows that flexibility creates results-oriented work environments. This more free-flow way of working also supports your natural creativity, so that your best, most creative ideas come out of you.
Practically speaking, research from The World Economic Forum finds that creativity will become one of the top skills workers will need to thrive in the future. Don't worry—it's in you! You just need the space to let your creative genius shine into the world.
2. Bring more softness and gentleness to your day.
Too often we get caught up in the hustle, and we harden. Our shoulders may tighten as we grip the steering wheel through traffic; our voices may harshen when our child ignores our directive to tidy up once again. Yet in a world with a lot of pushiness, the Bhagavad Gita, the ancient text of India, teaches us that one of the 26 most important qualities to develop is gentleness (mardavam).
Staying soft and fluid allows you to better communicate, collaborate with others, and rise up to each moment with grace and love. This gentleness, characterized by the divine feminine (alongside the fierceness that can also be called on at times) is extremely powerful.
Take a few deep breaths when you are aware that you have tightened in some way and try this practice, from my new book, You Are More Than You Think You Are, a paraphrased variation of a technique from the great yoga guru Paramahansa Yogananda:
- Tighten your shoulders and fists as you inhale in through your nose and count to 6.
- Then, slowly relax the tension as you do a double exhale out of your mouth (huh, huhh).
- Imagine all the tension is leaving your body and mind, recalibrating you to your calm, peaceful center. Feel in tune with the loving, gentle divine feminine inside of you.
- Be aware of the quality of your speech as you go through your day. Stay connected to your heart as you speak, which is definitely registered by others. If you intuit you are coming across too harshly, deliberately soften your speech.
3. Lean into your intuition when deciding which foods and seasonal herbs and spices to eat.
Using your intuition and creative spirit, feel which veggies call you at the farmers market or whether a hot soup or a salad meal is what you are drawn toward.
Ayurveda teaches us that some important spices in the fall include turmeric, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, ginger, and nutmeg. The sacral (Svadhistana) chakra governs our creativity and is associated with the water element. Try incorporating juicy raw fruit, coconut water, and veggies and fruit that are orange (such as oranges, orange bell peppers, and sweet potatoes) to nourish this energy center.
4. Be more accepting.
The divine feminine is unconditionally loving and forgiving and strives to see the Light in all beings. Making judgments may be a habit you currently have, but it doesn't have to stick around. In fact, studies have shown that unnecessary judgment increases levels of stress and anxiousness—major barriers to creativity. Simply choose to be less of a judgmental person. Strive in energy, words, and actions to be kind and accepting to all who come across your path.