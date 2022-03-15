Meet The Filmmaker Capturing A More Diverse & Inclusive Outdoor Industry

I grew up at summer camps: My parents met working at a summer camp, and they were educators so they had summers off to go work there. I spent a lot of time at mainly one summer camp in upstate New York that was for underserved kids from New York City. Being up close and personal with so many Black and Latinx kids, and seeing what kind of media was available to them and what kind of stories they were consuming about themselves, felt really limiting and narrow to me.

Growing up, I've had so much access to educational opportunities. I ended up getting a scholarship to a preparatory boarding school in high school, then I went on to an Ivy League college. It wasn’t until I was in those difficult-to-access places that I felt like I was getting access to the best resources from Black and Latina writers, which helped me as a Black biracial woman

I thought, "All this is building me up so much as an individual—and how is it ever going to get to my kids?" I wondered why it took getting to the most exclusive place to finally have access to the type of literature and art and film that could have helped my confidence.

Now, my hope is that through creating a wider spectrum of representation, I can help underrepresented people gain greater self-esteem, believe in themselves, be confident, and go after their dreams.