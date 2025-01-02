“She steps out of a mirage nearly nude. Her steps are queenly. When she walks, a billow of dirt stirs up around her feet as though she rides on the loyal transport of a dust devil. She is indisputable, conceived by this hard and ancient earth. I think about the layers—fossils, lost wanderers, prophetic dreams—all stacked beneath her calloused bare feet. She has the look of one who remembers all that has and will come to pass. Her hands are lined with deep crevices that read like lost scrolls. Time-eternal has toasted her skin. Baked it golden beneath ever-affectionate Sun. The two of them are close. Infinite life-givers. Light shines through one side of her, muted on the other. She approaches me leisurely, bony arms swaying side-to-side, and presents the invitation."