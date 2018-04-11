5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 11, 2018)

According to new research, women who have a baby while between the ages of 25 and 35 are more likely to be affected by the women's pay gap than women who have their baby before 25 or after 35. This is because the years between 25 and 35 are huge career-building years, and unfortunately, we still don't live in a system that allows women to have babies without career consequences. Here's hoping big changes are on the way! (NYT)