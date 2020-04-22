While a lesson on setting healthy boundaries can benefit everyone (burnout spares no gender), Hatmaker says that women are particularly vulnerable to an overbearing amount of “yeses.”

It’s not women’s fault; rather, Hatmaker says women are conditioned in society to adhere to certain gender roles (both spoken and unspoken codes of conduct). Because of this, “women lie a lot about what they actually want and don’t want to do,” Hatmaker says, because our society conditions women at an early age to be likable, agreeable, with little to no room for dissent. One way to remain likable, as it turns out, is to say yes—to every opportunity under the sun.

“Women are conditioned to say yes and take on burdens way beyond our capacity,” Hatmaker continues, which can lead to increased stress, exhaustion, and mental burnout. Not to mention anger and resentment towards the folks who asked them to take on those burdens in the first place.

But here’s the thing, Hatmaker says that resentment is actually misguided: “We don’t have the right to be angry at someone who asked us to do something we don’t have the capacity for, if we said yes.” Meaning, instead of hoping people stop asking too much, we have to learn to say no to certain opportunities.

“It’s on us to ask, ‘What's my highest point of contribution on this earth?’” Hatmaker explains. From there, you can decide what you really want to do, rather than trying to make everybody around you happy.

Only then can you learn how to truly listen to your inner voice in other aspects of your life, from what you believe, to what you need, to the age-old question of, “Who the hell am I?”