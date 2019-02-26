Yes, Men Can Get Emotional After Sex Too

Traditional gender norms hold that women can be pretty emotional about sex, getting attached to the people they sleep with and perhaps even feeling sadness or otherwise complicated emotions after a sexual tryst. That's why women apparently don't like casual sex, according to tired stereotypes. Men, on the other hand, always want sex and are always elated when they get to have it (and usually just fall asleep afterward happy and content).

As usual, these stereotypes can be pretty harmful, not only because they're prescriptive (tell a woman to fret about sex enough times and she probably will, right?) but because those who fall outside those expectations can be left feeling abnormal or even ashamed for not fitting the mold. These gendered myths are also far from accurate: Plenty of research shows women enjoy casual sex without any qualms about it, and now a recent study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy shows men can get emotional or even sad after sex too.

After surveying over 1,200 men (most of whom were straight), researchers found 41 percent of men had experienced post-sex blues in their lifetime, and 20 percent had experienced it in the last four weeks. About 3 percent reported experiencing it regularly, and 4 percent said they experienced these negative emotions after sex most or all of the time.