Yes, Men Can Get Emotional After Sex Too

"Men are often taught that they aren't supposed to show or experience emotions," Dr. Overstreet says. "This stigma causes many to shut down and avoid how they are feeling versus sharing it with their partner. This can lead [them] to think that something is wrong with them or that they are weak for experiencing post-coital dysphoria."

Vanessa Marin, a psychotherapist specializing in sex therapy, calls myths about men being unemotional and obsessed with sex "outdated and harmful."

"We do have stereotypes that men are less emotional than women, so that makes it a lot harder for men to admit that they're feeling emotional at all, much less feeling emotional after sex," Marin explains. "We have stereotypes that men are supposed to be obsessed with sex, so the idea that a man could feel anything other than pure physical satisfaction after sex seems foreign to a lot of people. It makes a lot of men with PCD feel ashamed and embarrassed."

But the truth is, there's nothing to be embarrassed about when it comes to PCD. In fact, studies like these show that almost half the population has probably experienced it at least once in their life anyway.

If you're dealing with PCD regularly, no matter your gender, Marin and Dr. Overstreet both suggest being gentle with yourself and taking time to process the emotions—without pushing them away or pretending they don't exist. You can use a journal to explore these feelings, and you might consider talking to your partner about what you're experiencing so they aren't caught off guard after sex and don't accidentally exacerbate the situation. Just being able to name what you're going through (post-coital dysphoria—remember it!) can go a long way.

The results of this study reinforce the fact that people of all genders can experience a wide array of complex and nuanced emotions related to sex. All the more reason for us to ditch the antiquated gender stereotypes around sex once and for all.