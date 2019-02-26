Yes, Men Can Get Emotional After Sex Too

As usual, these stereotypes can be pretty harmful, not only because they're prescriptive (tell a woman to fret about sex enough times and she probably will, right?) but because those who fall outside those expectations can be left feeling abnormal or even ashamed for not fitting the mold. These gendered myths are also far from accurate: Plenty of research shows women enjoy casual sex without any qualms about it, and now a recent study1 published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy shows men can get emotional or even sad after sex too.