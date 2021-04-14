"The hardest part about being autosexual is navigating everyone else's opinions and misconceptions about autosexuality," Vitale adds. "Many people still routinely bring up narcissism when I discuss autosexuality or my autosexual experiences, even when they're not trying to be antagonistic or mean. The widespread tendency to associate autosexuality with narcissism just shows how much our society discourages people from truly appreciating and loving ourselves. It's perfectly OK to be attracted to yourself, admire yourself, and revel in the love you have for yourself, no matter what kind of love that is."