6 Signs You Might Be Autosexual, AKA Attracted To Yourself
The term autosexual might not be as commonplace as some of the other words we use to describe our sexualities, but that doesn’t it’s mean not worth understanding. Kourtney Kardashian launched the term into the wider cultural language when her lifestyle website Poosh published a short primer on the subject. Read on to get a deeper insight into what autosexuality actually is and whether it might be applicable to you.
What does autosexual really mean?
In short, an autosexual person is someone who is sexually attracted to themselves, either much more than they’re attracted to other people or to the exclusion of other people. Autosexuality is therefore a term which encompasses a spectrum of desire. To be autosexual is to derive a great amount of pleasure from your own self and body, to an extent which might not be accessible to a non-autosexual person. Even people who don’t identify as autosexual might exhibit some autosexual behaviors.
“Autosexuality is a natural and healthy expression and aspect of erotic desire,” says Jamie Gayle, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and executive director of Intraspectrum Counseling. “It should not be confused with autoromanticism, although they may both be ways people identify simultaneously. Autoromanticism, in contrast, refers to the notion of a person being romantically drawn to oneself (regardless of sexual attraction).”
Another misconception is that if someone is autosexual, it means that they’re incapable of loving and desiring other people. However, this isn't true—plenty of autosexual people have romantic and sexual relationships with other people. It just means that their most intense attraction is reserved for themselves.
Signs that you could be autosexual.
1. You prefer masturbation to sex.
While you might not say no to sex with another person, you know that your strongest orgasms and deepest satisfaction comes from solo sessions. “If you find yourself drawn to masturbation, and the arousal to your own body is much more intense than the stimulation that comes from partnered activities, you might be autosexual,” says Lori Lawrenz, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist specializing in sexuality.
2. You use fantasies about yourself when having sex in order to orgasm.
When you invite another person or people into bed with you, you’re not able to get intensely turned on or reach orgasm without seeing yourself in your mind’s eye.
3. You fantasize about yourself when you’re masturbating instead of watching porn.
The starring role in your mastabatory fantasies is always given to yourself. You might focus on thoughts of your body, your scent, or your mind. Gayle says a person who is “sexually attracted to themself in sexual fantasies or only aroused in such fantasies” might want to consider that they could be autosexual.
4. You prioritize masturbation and quality time with yourself over the pursuit of dates.
Even when presented with the opportunity to go out with someone else, you find yourself more enticed by the idea of a night in with yourself in the bath or wrapped up in your sheets.
5. You have erotic dreams about yourself.
“In college I had a wet dream about myself, which made it clear that I was/am sexually attracted to myself,” shares Ghia Vitale, an autosexual writer and editor. While we often show up in our own sex dreams, it’s most common that at least one other person is present. If you have persistent erotic dreams that feature only yourself, this could be an indicator that you’re autosexual.
6. You love having sex in front of a mirror.
“During partnered sexual contact, if you have a mirror closeby and your gaze focuses on your own body, and these images evoke arousal (as opposed to the naked body of your partner), then consider autosexual orientation as a possibility,” says Lawrenz.
How autosexuality differs from narcissism.
While it may be common for people to assume that narcissism and autosexuality are inherently intertwined, this judgment is not only wrong but hurtful and offensive to autosexual people.
Narcissists have an inflated sense of their own importance and a desperate need for excessive attention, admiration, and validation, Gayle explains. “Beneath the façade of extreme confidence lies an extraordinarily fragile sense of worth that's easily punctured by the slightest criticism,” she says. “Narcissism is a personality characteristic and way of interacting with one’s world that is very much about self-promotion, maintaining a certain prized image of themselves and outwardly to others, maintaining control and power, and which is the manifestation of internal fragility.”
Autosexuality is very different from narcissism. “Autosexuality, in great contrast, is a sexual orientation or is an umbrella term that describes various sexual behaviors and beliefs that are directed towards oneself with no reference to one’s self-esteem, their empathy for others, or their need for others’ validation,” Gayle explains.
“The hardest part about being autosexual is navigating everyone else's opinions and misconceptions about autosexuality,” Vitale adds. “Many people still routinely bring up narcissism when I discuss autosexuality or my autosexual experiences, even when they're not trying to be antagonistic or mean. The widespread tendency to associate autosexuality with narcissism just shows how much our society discourages people from truly appreciating and loving ourselves. It's perfectly okay to be attracted to yourself, admire yourself, and revel in the love you have for yourself, no matter what kind of love that is.”
What to do if your partner is autosexual.
Don’t take it personally.
“If your partner is autosexual, it is important to realize this is not about you,” Lawrenz explains. “Your partner will look at themself, as opposed to you, to find stimulation. This will often feel unusual as it is more normative during partnered sexual contact to focus on others as opposed to the self. They can be stimulated by you, but they also need their own dose of stimulation involving themself—it is core to their sexuality.”
Be supportive.
“Support and encourage your partner to explore their autosexuality,” Vitale says. “I can honestly say that receiving encouragement from partners made me feel more open to experiencing my full love for myself, and engaging with my autosexuality has improved how I engage with others in both platonic and sexual/romantic relationships.”
Respect their identity.
Autosexuality can be thought of as a sexual orientation much like being gay, bisexual, pansexual, or any other such identity, Lawrenz says. While there may not be structural oppression of autosexual peple in the same way there is for other LGBTQ people, there is a stigma surrounding autosexuality in that it’s often “not seen as a viable means of sexual identification.” So make sure to respect your partner’s identity. Don’t question your partner’s sexuality or compare it to narcissism, for example.
Go in with an open, non-judgmental mind.
“Simply because your partner identifies as autosexual does not mean they will be a bad lover or not interested in learning about what pleases you,” says Janet Brito, Ph.D., LCSW, an AASECT-certified sex therapist. Don’t let your partner’s autosexuality tower in your mind as an obstacle. Instead see it as a vital part of a person whom you love and want to understand.
Communicate, communicate, communicate.
“I'd recommend talking to your partner and listening without judgment to get a better understanding of what their autosexuality is like,” Vitale says. The only way you can create a mutually satisfying relationship is to be very clear with one another about what you like and how you like it. Use your partner's autosexuality “as an opportunity to learn more about each other’s sexuality and communicate about your sexual needs,” Brito says.
The bottom line.
“Perhaps the most important thing to know about the concept of autosexuality or the autosexual identity is that neither is abnormal or pathological,” Gayle says. “Remember, whether in behaviors or as a sexual orientation, autosexual identities are natural variations of human sexuality that deserve respect and understanding.”
There are so many different ways that we as humans categorize and understand our sexualities. We should constantly be on the lookout for new ways to strengthen our familiarity with our bodies, ourselves, and our partners.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.