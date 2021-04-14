In short, an autosexual person is someone who is sexually attracted to themselves, either much more than they’re attracted to other people or to the exclusion of other people. Autosexuality is therefore a term which encompasses a spectrum of desire. To be autosexual is to derive a great amount of pleasure from your own self and body, to an extent which might not be accessible to a non-autosexual person. Even people who don’t identify as autosexual might exhibit some autosexual behaviors.

“Autosexuality is a natural and healthy expression and aspect of erotic desire,” says Jamie Gayle, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and executive director of Intraspectrum Counseling. “It should not be confused with autoromanticism, although they may both be ways people identify simultaneously. Autoromanticism, in contrast, refers to the notion of a person being romantically drawn to oneself (regardless of sexual attraction).”

Another misconception is that if someone is autosexual, it means that they’re incapable of loving and desiring other people. However, this isn't true—plenty of autosexual people have romantic and sexual relationships with other people. It just means that their most intense attraction is reserved for themselves.