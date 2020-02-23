Survey participants included nearly 7,000 Australian women ages 18 to 39. They each filled out questionnaires that asked about things such as sexual desire, arousal, orgasms, sexual distress, and self-image, as well as your basic demographic. And as the results showed, many of the problems women face are not uncommon.

Low sexual self-image, for example, was the most common FSD, reported by 11% of the participants. Some of the demographics associated with low sexual self-image included being overweight or obese, living with a partner, and breastfeeding.

Arousal dysfunction affected 9%, desire dysfunction affected 8%, and orgasm dysfunction 7.9%.

On top of that, of the half who reported some sort of sexually-related distress, nearly 30% didn't actually have a "dysfunction." The distress, in this case, was often from feelings of guilt, embarrassment, stress, or general unhappiness with regard to their sex lives.

The last of the findings revealed 20% of the women were taking psychotropic meds (i.e. antidepressants), which appeared to have the most widespread impact on the women's sexual function.

And not for nothing, previous research has suggested women may only orgasm 50% of the time during intercourse (with men at 90%).