541 Items Tagged
astrology
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
June's full "Strawberry Moon" is nearly here.
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Can there be unity in the community?
June's Horoscope Is Packed With Eclipses & A Mercury Retrograde
One giant step forward, two steps back?
Wednesday's Lovey-Dovey Astro Event Only Happens Every 584 Days
You might want to do a ritual to tap into the rare cosmic coupling.
Don't Relate To Your Sun Sign? It May Be Different In Vedic Astrology
Hint: It might be different.
Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too
An intro to this fascinating astrological system that traces back to ancient India.
This Week's Quarter Moon Is A Gentle Reminder To Drop Perfectionism
Thursday and Friday are the two major days to watch this week.
This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality
This moon cycle could bring kindred spirits and synergistic connections our way.
A Lunar Life Is Coming On Friday: Here's What You Need To Know
Keep the practical magic brewing, and sip it with a side of sun tea.
A "Romantic Revolution" Is Starting This Week, According To Astrology
And no, it's not gonna be a cakewalk. (Real love seldom is.)
Look Up Tonight: May's Full Flower Moon Is Going To Be A Bright One
The third and final Supermoon of 2020 is coming to skies near you.
How To Synch Up To May's "Flower Moon" — The Last Supermoon Of 2020
To conceal or reveal?
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
This transit takes on new meaning during COVID times.
May Is Retrograde High Season: How To Roll With Its Astrological Punches
Three planets reverse course near the middle of the month.
Finally, Some Good News: This Week's Horoscope Is Full Of Bright Spots
Here's how you can work with the auspicious energy.
7 Ways To Tap Into Tonight's Highly Grounding New Moon In Taurus
Look where you can bring magic to the mundane.
Here's Where To Start Your Spring Cleaning, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
It's time to finally tackle that clutter drawer, water signs.
Earth Day Falls On A New Moon This Year: Here's What It Could Mean
When the stars align.
Consider This Week's Horoscope Permission To Treat Yourself A Little
Because we all deserve it right now.
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Syncing with the moon cycle can remind you to periodically pause, rest, and reflect.