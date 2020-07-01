541 Items Tagged

astrology

Spirituality
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

Can there be unity in the community?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
19 hours ago
Spirituality
Spirituality

Wednesday's Lovey-Dovey Astro Event Only Happens Every 584 Days

You might want to do a ritual to tap into the rare cosmic coupling.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
6 days ago
Spirituality
Spirituality

Horoscope Obsessed? It Might Be Time To Read Up On Vedic Astrology Too

An intro to this fascinating astrological system that traces back to ancient India.

#astrology
Sarah Regan
May 29
Meditation

This Week's Quarter Moon Is A Gentle Reminder To Drop Perfectionism

Thursday and Friday are the two major days to watch this week.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 23
Spirituality

This Year's Only New Moon In Gemini Is A Moment To Embrace Duality

This moon cycle could bring kindred spirits and synergistic connections our way.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 21
Spirituality

A Lunar Life Is Coming On Friday: Here's What You Need To Know

Keep the practical magic brewing, and sip it with a side of sun tea.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 16
Spirituality

A "Romantic Revolution" Is Starting This Week, According To Astrology

And no, it's not gonna be a cakewalk. (Real love seldom is.)

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 9
Spirituality

Look Up Tonight: May's Full Flower Moon Is Going To Be A Bright One

The third and final Supermoon of 2020 is coming to skies near you.

#news #astrology
Sarah Regan
May 6
Spirituality
Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

This transit takes on new meaning during COVID times.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 2
Spirituality

May Is Retrograde High Season: How To Roll With Its Astrological Punches

Three planets reverse course near the middle of the month.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 30
Spirituality

Finally, Some Good News: This Week's Horoscope Is Full Of Bright Spots

Here's how you can work with the auspicious energy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25
Spirituality

7 Ways To Tap Into Tonight's Highly Grounding New Moon In Taurus

Look where you can bring magic to the mundane.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 21
Home
Spirituality
Spirituality
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Syncing with the moon cycle can remind you to periodically pause, rest, and reflect.

#journaling #cleanse #astrology #Journey #energy
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 15