This year's new moon in Cancer arrives June 25 at 6:31 a.m. EDT, and according to the AstroTwins, it's setting the stage for close-knit bonding. "If you're the type who's 'never met a stranger,' you may want to tighten up the radius of your inner circle so you can devote quality attention to the unwavering supporters in your life," they recently wrote for mindbodygreen.