Here's What To Know About This Month's New Moon—Plus 3 Ways To Work With It
If there's anything the sign of Cancer is known for, it's being sensitive, compassionate, and maybe a bit moody. Under this week's Cancer new moon, we'll all be feeling those vibes, whether we're more sentimental than usual—or more protective.
Here's what to know for this moon, plus three rituals to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind June's new moon in Cancer
This year's new moon in Cancer arrives June 25 at 6:31 a.m. EDT, and according to the AstroTwins, it's setting the stage for close-knit bonding. "If you're the type who's 'never met a stranger,' you may want to tighten up the radius of your inner circle so you can devote quality attention to the unwavering supporters in your life," they recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
Find ways to sing their praises over the next two weeks, the twins suggest, and make sure they get the VIP treatment from you. "Spending time near water will be especially rejuvenating now, so reply yes to those pool parties and beach weekends!" the twins add.
And keep in mind, in domestic Cancer, this new moon could bring real estate opportunities or even inspire an interior design makeover. Whether you're cleaning out your storage spaces or doing a soul-soothing house-blessing ritual, the twins note, now's the perfect time for a midyear energy cleanse to refresh your most sacred spaces.
In terms of what else is going down in the sky for this new moon, Jupiter in Cancer will be giving it an extra boost. But watch out for Saturn and Neptune, both in impulsive Aries, squaring this moon, which can amp up unrealistic expectations.
3 rituals to work with this moon
Set intentions
New moons are an excellent time for setting intentions to begin with, but with maximizer Jupiter syncing up with this one, consider this your green light to plant those seeds.
Ask yourself what you'd like to manifest leading up to the Cancer full moon six months from now, and start working towards it, keeping in mind Cancerian themes like emotional security and compassion.
Take a ritual bath
According to the twins, water-based rituals are always a great way to work with lunar energy, as the moon is so closely linked with the water element. And considering this new moon is in water sign Cancer, it's a great opportunity to relax and reset in the tub.
"Light candles, fill your diffuser with essential oils, and set a healing ambience for your bath. Submerge and set the space for a new beginning as you cleanse, release, and refresh your mind, body, and spirit," the twins recommend.
Here's our full guide to ritual baths for more information.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot cards if you have any questions during this lunar cycle. Here's a four-card spread to pull if you're not sure what to ask:
- What is this Cancer new moon bringing in to my life?
- Where could I use more of Cancer's compassion?
- What is my focus for the next six months?
- What am I being called to protect?
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, this Cancer new moon is sure to amp up emotions, sensitivity, and moodiness—so don't be surprised if you're less logical than usual. It's par for the course, and we're not meant to ignore it, so allow this new moon purify your emotional world so you can move forward with more confidence and clarity.