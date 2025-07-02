Advertisement
These Zodiac Signs Are The Most Emotionally Sensitive Of Them All
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have unique personalities, and that includes how sensitive they are. Some signs, for instance, are known for being more aloof or detached, while others have a reputation for being more emotionally sensitive.
And of course, while someone's sign can't guarantee they'll be sensitive, those stereotypes don't come from nowhere. If you can expect touchiness, moodiness, or general sensitivity from certain zodiac signs, it's probably these three.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Cancer
Coming in as the most emotionally sensitive sign (and likely as no surprise to anyone), we have Cancer. As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer takes their sensitivity to heights other signs can't even imagine.
They're borderline psychic, extremely intuitive, and of course, very sensitive to their environments. It wouldn't be uncommon for a Cancer to get overstimulated in a crowded place, emotionally triggered by something seemingly innocuous, or to bail on plans because they're feeling overwhelmed, for example.
But their sensitivity does give these folks a strong ability to nurture, as well as be compassionate and empathetic. Sensitivity is what makes them who they are, for better and for worse.
Pisces
Up next, we have Pisces as the second most emotionally sensitive sign. Another water sign, like Cancer, Pisces is naturally empathetic and intuitive. In fact, they might even be more psychic than Cancer!
For these folks, emotions and feelings aren't just an afterthought—they wire their entire operating system. Pisces can't help but feel their emotions deeply, making them sensitive to pretty much everything. This makes them spiritual, mystical, and even ethereal, but it can also make them vulnerable and naive.
Ultimately though, there's no changing this sensitivity. Pisces can try to build better boundaries and emotional safeguards, but they will always feel the depth of their emotions.
Libra
Finally, we have Libra as the third most sensitive zodiac sign. You might think that because they're an air sign, they'd be more logical—and they are—but that doesn't mean they don't feel their emotions deeply too.
For Libra, their sensitivity comes with trying to keep the peace, as well as make decisions. Symbolized by the scales of justice and ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, Libra feels a pressure to maintain balance. This can look like trying to balance their own emotions, but also the emotions of others.
These folks tend to be very sensitive to the moods and needs of others, often sacrificing themselves to keep the boat from rocking. They'll bottle up their sensitivity before letting someone else feel uncomfortable—which isn't always a good thing.
The takeaway
Again, it goes without saying that someone's zodiac sign won't guarantee whether they'll be emotionally sensitive. Every sign has the capacity to be sensitive in one way or another, but when it comes to Cancer, Pisces, and Libra, they come by it naturally.