June's New Moon In Cancer Will Impact These 3 Zodiac Signs The Most
As Cancer season gets underway, we have a new moon in Cancer stirring up all the feels, ushering in big emotions, and ultimately, helping us purify our emotional worlds.
This new moon will be exact on June 25 at 6:31 a.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Cancer new moon the most.
P.S. This applies to sun and rising signs.
Cancer
With the new moon in your sign, Cancer, this moon is all about you. It is your birthday season after all, not to mention the sun, Jupiter, and Mercury are all in your sign too.
Take this opportunity to let yourself be a little selfish. You can't pour from an empty cup, after all, and when you invest in yourself, you invest in your future.
This moon (and all the other planets in your sign) are activating your first house of self-image and identity, so take this annual checkpoint to assess where you are and where you're going. The wind is at your sails to take you forward, so be super clear and intentional with your actions right now.
Aries
The new moon in Cancer (along with the sun and Jupiter) are activating your fourth house of home and family, Aries. And since Cancer is a fellow cardinal sign, that means all these Cancer placements are forming uncomfy squares to your sign.
It's not always the easiest energy to deal with, but it's helping you to focus on your foundations in more structured ways. If you've been feeling like your home needs a refresh, for example, this is a great time to do it.
And not only that, but Cancer is a deeply emotional and intuitive sign. You could have the opportunity for healing on the home front, whether with family or roommates, or to simply connect more deeply to your loved ones.
Libra
This is a pivotal moment for you, Libra, as the new moon in Cancer makes waves in your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. Not only that, but Jupiter is lining up with this moon—and will remain in your 10th house for the next year, bringing in some major work-related blessings.
So if you've been gunning for a raise or promotion, the good news is, now's your chance to really go after it. Even if you only begin planting seeds now, they could sprout before you know it.
All in all, this moon is a powerful moment for you to push your destiny forward. Trust your intuition when it comes to work right now, and further, trust that you are being cosmically supported in your career endeavors.
The takeaway
There isn't one of us who won't feel the sentimental energy of this new moon, as we all soak up the cozy and compassionate vibes Cancer has to offer. But in terms of which zodiac signs will be most impacted by this moon, Cancer, Aries, and Libra can prepare for some major fresh starts and breakthroughs.