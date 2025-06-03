Advertisement
Here's What All 12 Signs Need To Include On Their Summer Bucket List This Year
As hard as it is to believe that June is already here, summer is just around the corner for those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere. And while we might not have summer vacation like we did when we were kids, we can still dream up the ultimate summer bucket list this year.
Of course, depending on your zodiac sign, everyone's summer bucket list will look a little different. So if you want some inspiration, here are a few fitting things for every sign to get up to this summer.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
You've never been one to shy away from a good time, Aries (or a little risk, for that matter). This summer, don't be afraid to lean into your daredevil side—and while you're all fired up, channel your passion and drive into something you truly believe in.
Aries summer bucket list:
- Go cliff jumping
- Join a local sports league
- Fight for something you believe in
Taurus
As the grounded and stable bull of the zodiac, Taurus, you love all the lush nature summer has to offer. It's a sensory dream, so enjoy it—and while you're enjoying yourself, make sure you stay active.
Taurus summer bucket list:
- Landscape your yard
- Take a cooking class
- Go for a hike at least 1x per week
Gemini
You're easily one of the most social signs in the zodiac, Gemini, so you're more than ready for all of the festivities this summer has lined up. From joining clubs to hosting your own gatherings, you can't be stopped.
Gemini summer bucket list:
- Host a cookout
- Go windsurfing or parasailing
- Join a local group, club, or organization
Cancer
With your sign kicking off the summer season, Cancer, it's your time to shine. Do all the things you do best, like giving your home a seasonal refresh, whipping up an amazing BBQ, or of course, going for your yearly birthday rebrand.
Cancer summer bucket list:
- Find new summer recipes
- Give your home a makeover
- Get a new-look haircut
Leo
With your season landing in the middle of summer, Leo, this is your favorite time of year. As always, indulge in all the birthday festivities, and if you're looking for a wider audience, now's the time to put yourself out there.
Leo summer bucket list:
- Finally post the content you've been cooking up
- Host an unforgettable birthday bash
- Have a romantic date night (either with your partner or a new love interest)
Virgo
Summer might be a vacation for some, Virgo, but for you, it's a chance to refine your life as your birthday season rolls around. Pick up healthy new routines and infuse them with extra love, care, and a sense of duty this summer.
Virgo summer bucket list:
- Join a biking club
- Plant and tend to a garden (or your houseplants)
- Take part in a hiking challenge
Libra
If there's anything you love, Libra, it's getting dressed up and hitting the town. Lucky for you, that's what summers were made for. Say yes to invites and apply your balanced diplomacy to groups where it's needed.
Libra summer bucket list:
- Perfect your summer wardrobe
- Go on a girls' trip for a weekend
- Join a social justice organization
Scorpio
There's a freedom to the summertime that you can appreciate, Scorpio, and you're encouraged to open up more at this time of year. Allow yourself to be truly seen by others this summer, and stay connected to your creative power.
Scorpio summer bucket list:
- Host a bonfire with your closest besties
- Make beach days a ritual
- Dive into your creativity
Sagittarius
You're always game for an adventure, Sagittarius, and summer is the perfect time for one. Whether that's opting to literally travel or have frequent adventures right in your own neighborhood, it's all about the energy you bring to the table.
Sagittarius summer bucket list:
- Book a spontaneous flight
- Seek out the party of the summer (and attend, obviously)
- Get a tattoo
Capricorn
Summer is a time to be a bit more carefree—yes, even you, Capricorn. Between busy days at work and stressing over your latest goal, remember to stop and smell the roses while they're still in bloom.
Capricorn summer bucket list:
- Hike to the top of a mountain
- Give yourself a proper vacation
- Take walks in the morning before work
Aquarius
You're a social sign, Aquarius, but you're also a big humanitarian. This summer, why not combine the two by meeting new friends through a local org? In the meantime, you probably have some unique bucket list ideas already.
Aquarius summer bucket list:
- Find (or start) an organization you care about to join
- Make at least two new friends
- Pick up that unique hobby you've been meaning to try
Pisces
Summer has a way of boosting your creativity, Pisces, so take this summer as an opportunity to harness it. Along with that, warmer weather is a great excuse to take your favorite spiritual rituals and practices into the great outdoors.
Pisces summer bucket list:
- Take your meditation practice outdoors
- Create the ultimate summer playlist
- Go to a music festival
The takeaway
The summer solstice and Cancer season technically arrive on June 20, but no one's saying you can't get a head start on your summer bucket list now. With a cue from your zodiac sign, you can make this summer one for the books.