Are You Ready For June's Strawberry Moon? Here's How To Work With It
The summer solstice is inching closer, but before we get there, we have a full moon in Sagittarius to look forward to. The full moon in the month June is known as the Strawberry Moon, named by Native Americans (specifically Algonquins) for the time when strawberries begin to ripen.
It's exciting energy to be sure, with the aliveness of summer palpable in the air. And that's exactly what this moon is all about.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's Strawberry Moon
The Strawberry Moon will reach its peak illumination on Wednesday, June 11, at 3:44 a.m. EDT—and in the sign of free-spirited Sagittarius, it's sure to be exhilarating.
Sagittarius is the ultimate seeker of the zodiac: a seeker of adventure, spontaneity, and higher knowledge. With full moons being a time of culmination, illumination, and often release, all of this could add up to big breakthroughs.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this moon is daring us to take bold leaps beyond our comfort zones (especially because it's getting a turbo-boost from Mars in fellow fire sign Leo).
"Under this lunar light, modesty takes a back seat to momentum. It's time to dream bigger, leap further, and explore past the edges of what's familiar," the twins say, adding, "With red-hot Mars in dynamic sync, this lunation supercharges your courage and your cravings."
While Sag does love to travel, remember, you don't necessarily have to go anywhere to get the things you seek and crave. Of course, if you are itching to broaden your horizons, this would be a great time to book that trip. In any case, the twins say, "This full moon dares you to follow the call of something wilder, riskier, and more meaningful."
Follow your heart, but use your discernment as well. The twins advise knowing the difference between calculated risks and high-stakes gambles. "If you've been playing small, this lunation is your nudge to say yes to the next chapter—especially if it leads someplace new."
3 rituals for the Strawberry Moon
Do a ritual for release
Full moons are the peak of each lunar cycle, the culmination of everything that started with the new moon two weeks prior. From here on out, you can focus on letting go of things that aren't working in your life.
With this full moon being in Sagittarius, you might focus on themes of adventure, boldness, and adaptability—and what's holding you back from embracing those parts of yourself.
Since this is the Strawberry Moon, the twins note that this is a great moon to incorporate warm tones, fruits, and sweetness in your rituals.
One great option, with it being a fire sign moon, is to simply write down what you want to release and safely burn it. Thank those parts of yourself for their role in your life and let them go.
Try a ritual you've never done before
If there's a full moon ritual or practice you've always wanted to try, this is the perfect moon to do it. According to the twins, "Sag is the eternal adventurer, and the full moon here wants you to broaden your horizons, so embrace the unknown and try something new."
And of course, anything can become ritualized if you treat it as such. Pick up a new hobby that gets you into a flow state, try a type of meditation you've never done, or take mindful walks in a part of town you've never been to. Sometimes the most powerful ritual of all is opening your awareness to the world around you in a new way—and that's very Sag.
If you're looking for more concrete inspiration and examples, we've got you covered: Here's our full guide to full moon rituals.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to consult your tarot cards if you have any questions around what this full moon means for you. Here's a quick, four-card spread to try:
- What has been building in my life since the Gemini new moon two weeks ago?
- What am I releasing under this full moon?
- Where could I use more Sagittarius energy in my life?
- What is my focus heading toward the summer solstice?
The takeaway
The motto for this full moon might as well be "go big or go home." Embrace your inner Sagittarius, dare to dream, and stay open to all the possibilities that Sag seeks.
P.S. Don't forget to look into what this full moon means for your zodiac sign.