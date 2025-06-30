Advertisement
Mercury Is In Leo Until September—Here's What It Means For Your Sign
For the past few weeks as Mercury has trekked through Cancer, you might have been feeling more emotional, sensitive, or even moody. Communication might have been more heartfelt, for instance, or even more guarded or protective.
But from June 26 all the way until September, Mercury is taking an extended tour in loud and proud Leo. Prepare for bold words, passionate communication, and potentially some ego clashing—especially considering this transit includes a Mercury retrograde.
Here's what to know about Mercury in Leo, plus what it means for your zodiac sign.
Mental Mercury zooms into Leo from June 26 to September 2
It's time for some summer fun, as Mercury makes its way through playful and passionate Leo—a sign all about joy and celebration. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "If your calendar suddenly fills with beach parties and your creativity skyrockets, you can thank Mercury's lively jaunt through this colorful sign's terrain."
For the first part of this cycle, they explain, we'll be expressing ourselves with warmth, excitement, and maybe even a touch of theatrical flair. But don't say we didn't warn you; From July 18 to August 11, Mercury turns retrograde in Leo for three weeks.
Of course, Leo is known for their dramatic and sometimes proud energy, so the twins advise dialing down the drama if you want to avoid serious fallout. "Try to resolve any brewing tension before then," they add.
While it's usually best to avoid big projects or signing contracts during Mercury retrograde, if you do find yourself pitching an idea or giving a presentation, the twins say leaning into storytelling and bold visuals will help drive your message home.
And keep in mind all of the other retrograde rules of thumb: Resisting the urge to contact your ex, double-checking messages before hitting send, and expecting various delays and miscommunications.
What Mercury in Leo means for your sign
Depending on where Leo lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Mercury in Leo differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Mercury in Leo is impacting for you:
Aries rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
Taurus rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
Gemini rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
Cancer rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
Leo rising: First house of self-image and identity
Virgo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
Libra rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
Scorpio rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
Sagittarius rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
Capricorn rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
Aquarius rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
Pisces rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
While Mercury is still direct in Leo, you might feel a surge of energy, creativity, or excitement in the related area of your life. Just remember that once it goes retrograde, you'll want to slow down and take a more calculated approach, making sure to revisit any lessons you previously breezed over.
The takeaway
Mercury is all about how we think, as well as how we communicate, and in fiery Leo, we might all be thinking with a bit more ego. No matter your zodiac sign, strive to balance ego with generosity—and try to watch out for the classic retrograde snafus.