Cancer Season Could Mean Big Bucks For These 3 Zodiac Signs—Here's Why
Cancer season is officially here starting June 20, and the energy of the Crab will have us all feeling more sensitive, emotional, and compassionate. For the next four weeks, we have a few things to watch out for, like a Capricorn full moon, three retrogrades, and more.
But of course, you might be wondering how Cancer season is going to impact you financially. To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that can look forward to some money gains.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Gemini
You have a great opportunity to make money this Cancer season, Gemini, with the sun lighting up your second house of finances and material security. And not only that, but Jupiter—the planet of abundance and luck—is also in Cancer and your second house.
That said, use the next four weeks to check in with your budget. Is there anything you could be doing to up your savings, or perhaps make an investment? Remember that the second house also rules self-worth, and Cancer is a sign that seeks emotional security. The influence of this energy is encouraging you to validate yourself and know what you deserve—including financially.
Whether you close a deal, invest your time, money, and resources better, or level up your sense of self-worth, all of that can lead to more financial abundance.
Sagittarius
Cancer season is an especially sensitive time for you, Sagittarius, as the sun lights up your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability—but don't forget that the eighth house also rules shared resources.
You tend to shy away from committing yourself to anyone or anything, but joint ventures and collaborations can lead to financial gain for you right now. With Jupiter also bringing luck and abundance into your eighth house, it's in your best interest to lean into opportunities with others.
Not to mention, Mars in Virgo is activating your 10th house of career and public image for all of Cancer season, encouraging you to make practical and grounded steps at your job. Did someone say...promotion?
Virgo
Last but not least, Virgo, you could be on track for some financial gains over the next for weeks as well. Both the Cancer sun and Jupiter in Cancer are firing up your 11th house of community and larger networks, making this the perfect opportunity to put your networking cap on.
You'll definitely want to accept those invites, because you never know where a new connection might lead. Opportunities to collaborate could appear, and people will be drawn in by your confidence and sheer power right now.
That's because Mars, the planet of action and energy, is in your sign and your first house of self image. In short? You're in the perfect position to make professional connections that bring long-term rewards.
The takeaway
If you're not a Gemini, Sagittarius, or Virgo, we're not saying you'll have bad financial luck this Cancer season. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to have a random windfall or get a raise, but understanding the astrological forecast ahead can help us prepare for what's in store.