Advertisement
The 12 Zodiac Signs Aren't All Particularly Spiritual–But These 3 Definitely Are
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, each with their own set of preferences—and that includes their spirituality. Some signs, for instance, tend to be more worldly, material-minded, or avoid spirituality altogether. Others, meanwhile, live and breathe by their practices.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll be a spiritual person, but the following three signs tend to be more inclined to spirituality than most.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Pisces
As no surprise to anyone, the most spiritual sign is—without a doubt—Pisces. After all, Pisces is the only sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality in astrology, as well as dreams and intuition.
If you've ever met a Pisces, one of the first things you'll notice is the way they speak. It's almost always feelings-based (i.e. talking about how they feel about something that happened, not exactly what happened), and they usually give it a spiritual flair (i.e. finding meaning out of it right away).
Pisces is drawn to all kinds of spiritual practices, and their adaptable (and somewhat naive) nature can lead them down many different spiritual paths throughout their lives.
Scorpio
The second most spiritual sign is none other than Scorpio. Another water sign, like Pisces, Scorpio is deeply intuitive and highly interested in the occult. They're more likely to get into "taboo" forms of spirituality, such as witchcraft, because they often feel aligned with the more mysterious sides of life.
But it's not just about the mystery for them; Scorpio is also a sign of deep transformation and rebirth. They have an unmatched ability to start over again and again, and a strong spiritual side helps them do it.
They're not afraid to look at their shadow, befriend it, and enter their next evolution. This isn't fluffy, fuzzy spirituality—this is major dark night of the soul energy.
Virgo
Finally, we have Virgo as the third most spiritual sign. While it might be surprising to see this analytical, perfectionist sign on the list, don't underestimate their keen interest in spiritual knowledge. And like anything else a Virgo does, if they're into spirituality, they take it all the way.
Organized and detail-oriented by nature, Virgo loves (and honestly needs) to ground themselves with regimens, rituals, and practices—whether that's their weekly yoga class, daily meditation, or favorite spiritual text.
Not to mention, Virgo's whole thing is creating order out of chaos; It's what makes them tick. Spiritual wisdom? Turns out it's a great resource for making sense of a nonsensical world.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign won't guarantee they'll be the most spiritual person you've ever met, and any of the signs can certainly nurture their spiritual side. But for Pisces, Scorpio, and Virgo, spiritual transformation is practically built into their astrological blueprint.