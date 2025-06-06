Advertisement
These 3 Signs Can Expect To Feel The Sagittarius Full Moon The Most
The full Strawberry Moon for the month of June is right around the corner, and this time around, it's going to be in the sign of expansive and free-spirited Sagittarius. Named for the strawberries that begin to ripen this time of year, June's full moon is a reminder to celebrate the abundance around us—and to stop and smell the roses, er, strawberries.
The moon will reach its peak on Wednesday, June 11, at 3:44 a.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Strawberry Moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Sagittarius
With the full moon in your sign, Sagittarius, it's your time to shine. These moonbeams are lighting up your first house of self and identity, marking a turning point for you as you reach the halfway point of the year since your birthday.
It could feel like you're turning a new leaf right now, which of course, involves letting some things go. Full moons are a time of releasing after all, so what do you need to leave behind in order to step into this next chapter?
With Mars in fellow fire sign, Leo, you'll feel a surge of motivation around this moon to let yourself be seen and heard. Revamp your self image and put yourself out there—people will like what they see.
Gemini
With the full moon in your opposite sign, Gemini, that means it's activating your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment, putting your closest relationships under a microscope.
And while you're usually one to keep your options open, something about this moon might have you feeling more committed than usual. Things might step up to the next level with your current crush—or of course, you might realize it's time to let them go.
With Mars in Leo giving this moon a confidence boost, you'll have no problem owning your feelings and letting them be heard. Remember, the seventh house can relate to business relationships and contracts as well, so keep your eyes peeled for professional partnerships.
Pisces
Are you ready to level up at work, Pisces? As the Sagittarius full moon makes its way through your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, things will be moving forward. Think back to the Sagittarius new moon six months back—what has been brewing since then?
If you've been working on a project or building up your portfolio, for instance, you might finally get your ROI. With fiery Mars in Leo syncing up with this full moon, you'll have both the confidence and inspiration needed to make a move.
Sagittarius invites us to dream big, so whether you're looking for a promotion or a new job altogether, don't be afraid to take a leap into the unknown and trust that the universe will catch you.
The takeaway
The Sagittarius full moon brings plenty of energy and a heavy dose of expansion. We can all expect to feel a surge of motivation and inspiration under these Sag moonbeams, but Sag, Gemini, and Pisces will be feeling it the most.