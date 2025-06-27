Advertisement
Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For June's Cancer New Moon
It's officially summer and Cancer season, and this month's Cancer new moon is going to have us all tapping into our feelings. With Jupiter lining up with this sensitive new moon, the seeds we plant and intentions we set at this time could have major long term payoff.
The new moon will be exact on June 25 at 6:31 a.m. EDT, but it will continue to impact us during this lunar cycle—as well as the larger lunar cycle that leads up to the Cancer full moon next Capricorn season. Of course, depending on where it lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Aries
With the new moon making its way through your fourth house of home and family, Aries, it's time to focus on your roots. You tend to keep things fired-up and active, but right now, you might be feeling like more of a homebody than usual. It's a great time to revamp your home, whether redecorating or even looking for new digs altogether.
Not only that, but the fourth house deals with family and emotional safety. You could have the chance to plant healing seeds during this moon, as well as connect to your nearest and dearest.
Taurus
Say what's on your mind this week, Taurus, as the new moon activates your third house of communication, information, and local networks. In sensitive (and sometimes moody) Cancer, you might find your typical communication style is more emotional than usual.
That being said, don't be afraid to say whatever you've been itching to say. It's a great time for healing and heart-centered conversations, but beyond that, it's just plain social energy to begin with—so get out there and commune with your people!
Gemini
Money on your mind, Gemini? This new moon in Cancer stirs up energy in your second house of finances and material security. And with Jupiter lining up with this moon, you could have some potential financial blessings coming in.
This is an excellent time for you to check in with your budget, whether you're looking to increase your savings, make an investment, or even vie for a raise at work. With the second house also ruling self-worth, you're being encouraged to validate yourself and know what you deserve—including financially.
Cancer
It's your birthday season, Cancer, and this new moon is going to be in your sign—along with the sun and Jupiter. So if you're feeling like it's all about you right now, you'd be correct. There's a lot going on in your first house of self-image and identity, encouraging you to take a good honest look at yourself.
This is your annual checkpoint, and right now the wind is at your sails to take you forward. Be clear and intentional with your actions right now, because the seeds you plant under this lunar cycle could stick around for a while.
Leo
We're coming up on your birthday season, Leo, but first, all this Cancer energy is activating your 12th house of endings, closure, and the unconscious. The new moon, along with the sun and Jupiter, are amping up sensitivity in your life related to healing—and even spirituality.
You might notice your dreams are especially symbolic or vivid, so be sure to pay attention to what they might be telling you. It's also not unlikely that some of your shadow qualities come out with this influence, and you're being asked not to turn away but to hold these parts of yourself with compassion.
Virgo
Time to put your networking hat on, Virgo, because this Cancer new moon is making its way through your 11th house of community and larger networks (along with the sun and Jupiter). As such, you might just be extra popular right now, so you'll definitely want to accept those invites.
You never know where a new connection might lead, and with lucky Jupiter giving this new moon extra power, you could meet some important new people. The 11th house deals with humanitarianism as well, so don't forget to channel this energy into a cause you care about.
Libra
How are things going at work, Libra? You're poised to make some career moves this new moon—and all throughout Cancer season—as the moon, sun, and Jupiter (the planet of luck!) activate your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career.
If you've been gunning for a raise or promotion, or even wanting to switch jobs altogether, now is your time to do it. This is a powerful moment for you to push your destiny forward, so trust that whatever you start now career-wise is being cosmically supported. Don't be afraid to dream big and get after it.
Scorpio
With the Cancer new moon revving up your ninth house of global adventure, growth, and expansion, Scorpio, you might be itching to spread your wings. Of course, this could look like taking a literal trip (or starting to plan one), but the ninth house can also speak to expanding your own mind.
Under this sensitive and compassionate moon, you might feel more open to different perspectives, worldviews, and philosophies. Bonus points if your newfound perspective helps you empathize with others, which is what Cancer is all about.
Sagittarius
As the sensitive Cancer moon makes its way through your eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and shared resources, Sagittarius, you're being asked to connect on a deeper level in your most intimate relationships. Let yourself get vulnerable, even if it feels difficult—because that's how you experience true intimacy.
With the sun and Jupiter backing up this new moon, you could have good luck in collaborations with mutual gain. Cancer is a sign of emotional security and compassion, so you have a great opportunity to connect with loved ones right now.
Capricorn
Cancer is your opposite sign, Capricorn, which means this new moon is activating your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitment. With the sun and lucky Jupiter along for the ride, deepening or expanding a close relationship might be on your mind right now.
Of course, there's also the chance you'll notice aspects of a relationship that aren't working anymore, and you adjust accordingly. The seventh house can speak to business relationships, as well, so don't forget to take a closer look at those too.
Aquarius
Could you use some self care, Aquarius? As the Cancer new moon brings some much needed energy to your sixth house of habits, routine, and health, you're being encouraged to focus on yourself right now. Taking practical, realistic steps can have great longterm payoff right now.
You gotta start somewhere, so think things like taking up a new workout class, or committing to your skincare routine. If certain habits aren't working for you anymore, this is a chance to course correct. All in all, focus on the things that actually make you feel good in your day-to-day.
Pisces
When was the last time you let your passion lead you, Pisces? With the new moon in fellow water sign, Cancer, you're getting a lunar lift in your fifth house of romance, creativity, and self-expression. Whether you're feeling especially flirty, creative, or expressive, now's not the time to hold it in.
There's potential to meet a cute new summer fling right now, as the fifth house rules romance—but it also rules celebration. So if nothing else, let yourself have fun, express yourself freely, and channel your energy into creative outlets.
The takeaway
As summer rolls in, this Cancer new moon is getting us all into our feels. Amidst the busy bustle of the summer season, Cancer reminds us to slow down, soak it up, and connect with our loved ones. The seeds you plant now might just stick around, so be sure to remain intentional.