This Month Could Spell Romantic Trouble For These 3 Zodiac Signs
We've officially entered Gemini season and summer is right around the corner, but what do the stars have in store this month? We have plenty to look forward to, like Venus moving into Taurus, a Sagittarius full moon, and more.
But of course, what we really want to know is how the astrology this June might impact our love lives. While some signs might have luck in love this month, for instance, the following three signs might want to focus their attention on matters other than the heart.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Pisces
We're not saying you're in for relationship disaster this month, Pisces, but during the month of June, your mind will be elsewhere. Namely, with the sun, Mercury, and Jupiter in Gemini for the beginning of the month, the home sector of your chart is getting a major activation.
You might be more focused on your family life, or simply feel like more of a homebody than usual. Not to mention, motivator Mars is in your sixth house of self care, health, and routine, increasing your desire to stay home and tend to yourself even more.
We'd say things should lighten up later on in the month, but all those Gemini placements will just be moving into Cancer—a fellow sensitive water sign. If romance isn't your top priority and you're still prioritizing life at home, don't be surprised.
Aries
How's the personal rebrand going, Aries? You're well into this year of your life, with your birthday season behind you—and now Saturn has taken up post in your first house of self and identity.
You might be feeling increased pressure around who you are, where you're going in life, and how you structure your life to support those goals. Saturn is heavy energy to contend with, so it goes without saying that this might be a "focus on yourself" moment, as opposed to your latest dating era.
The good news? Venus in your second house of money and material security from June 5 to July 4, which could bring some financial blessings your way. We tend to think of Venus as the planet of love, but Venus also rules money, so get your bag!
Cancer
As we come up on your birthday season, Cancer, you're in a reflective mode. The Gemini sun, along with Mercury and Jupiter in Gemini, kick off the month of June in your 12th house of healing, closure, and the unconscious.
It's an intense space to be in, but it can also be incredibly healing and even spiritual. That said? You have a chance for inner reflection right now, so don't miss it because you're fixated on dating. Your energy will be much better spent focusing on enriching your inner world and deepest dreams.
And keep in mind, while you're busy reflecting, Mars will also be making its way through your second house of money and material resources for most of the month. It's not a romantic transit for you, but it is a great chance to make some extra money.
The takeaway
If you're a Pisces, Aries, or Cancer, we're not saying this to scare you. If anything, understanding the astrological forecast ahead can help us navigate what's in store, no matter our zodiac sign. And hey, if things go awry, at least you can blame it on the planets.