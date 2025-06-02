Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are In For A Lucky Month In Love This June
It's nearly summer here in the northern hemisphere, but we have the rest of Gemini season to get through first. Throughout the month of June, we have a few things to watch out for, like Venus moving into Taurus retrograde, a Sagittarius full moon, and more.
But of course, what we really want to know is how June's astrology will impact our love lives. To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that can look forward to a lucky month in love.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Taurus
With the planet of love and pleasure–your ruling planet, no less–moving into your sign on June 5, prepare for a romantic month, Taurus. With Venus in your sign, not only will you be feeling the love, but you're going to be even more attractive to others than usual.
Then, on the Sagittarius full moon come June 11, your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability will be activated, encouraging you to let go of patterns that keep you from true intimacy.
On that same day, Mercury in Cancer (in your third house of local networks) forms a positive sextile to Venus in Taurus, encouraging heartfelt expression. If there was ever a day to tell someone you love them, it's probably today! And if you're single and looking, this is the perfect opportunity to put yourself out there and be open to the people who come your way.
Libra
You're in for a romantic June yourself, Libra, with your ruling planet cozying up in the only other sign it rules: Taurus. And that's good news for you, considering Venus in Taurus will be activating your in fifth house of passion, flirting, and expression from June 5 until July 4, to be exact).
And with the sun in playful Gemini for most of the month, you're feeling just as social as ever. The sun is actually lighting up your ninth house of travel, so if you're looking for a romantic vacation fling, you might want to start booking your flights.
The name of the game for you this month is to simply have fun and be yourself; With Venus in your fifth house, expressing yourself freely is a sure way to attract like-minded people.
Capricorn
If you can peel yourself away from your desk, Capricorn, June could be a lucky month in the romance department for you. That's because Venus in Taurus is revving up your fifth house of romance from June 5 to July 4, making you feel more passionate than usual.
With Mercury (planet of communication) in your seventh house of long-term partnership and commitment from June 8 to June 26, you may not be able to hold yourself back from spilling your deepest feelings. And why should you? When Cancer season begins on June 20, the sun's warm and loving rays will also be illuminating your seventh house.
But before that, we have a Sagittarius full moon on June 11, spotlighting your 12th house of healing. As you prepare to potentially deepen a relationship, this is an opportunity to let go of outdated patterns that interfere with your relationships.
The takeaway
If you're not a Taurus, Libra, or Cap, we're not saying you'll have a bad month. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to find love, but understanding the astrological forecast of the month can give us a better idea of what to expect—and how to work with it.