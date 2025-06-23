Advertisement
Leo Compatibility Sign By Sign, According To Astrology Experts
Leo is known for being the dramatic and shining star of the zodiac, so when it comes to compatibility, which of the other signs can take the heat? Here's what Leo is all about in love, plus how they fare with each of the 12 zodiac signs, according to experts.
Leo compatibility 101:
As the only sign ruled by the sun, Leo tends to operate as such, demanding attention, praise, and a place in the spotlight. They're dramatic and expressive, but they also extend their spotlight to shine on the people they love most. Symbolized by the Lion, these folks are regal and loyal at the same time.
Leo is also a fixed sign, meaning it falls in the middle of its respective season (summer). And not only that, but it's a fire sign too, so Leo prefers to apply their fiery power with the stamina it takes to see a job through.
The Leo archetype is also about bravery and creativity. Associated with the fifth house of flirtation, fertility, and romance, Leo has no problem putting themselves in the middle of any situation and leading the charge—including in their relationships.
In love, they want to be the center of their partner's world, but again, that attention doesn't have to go just one way. The typical Leo centers their partner as a result, leaving everyone in the relationship feeling seen.
And even though they may be known for public displays of love and attention, Leos also possess tenderness and loyalty behind the scenes. So above all, these lions are protective, courageous, and generous partners.
Leo & Aries compatibility
When cardinal-fire (Aries) meets fixed-fire (Leo), there's no telling what they can accomplish together. These two active and passionate signs will thrive and feed off each other's energy, forging a relationship with a high degree of excitement, activity, and physical intimacy.
As aforementioned, Leo is ruled by the sun, so they love to be the star of the show, but Aries tends to have a strong personality as well, so there is potential for some clashing of egos if either of them gets hot-headed. However, Aries and Leo can respect and understand each other, so even when their romantic flame blows out from time to time, they can often light it again.
Compatibility rating: 9/10
Leo & Taurus compatibility
Up next we have Leo and Taurus, who form a square to each other on the zodiac wheel. As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, this square aspect can result in a dynamic tension that will keep you active and keyed up, but it's not known for making the easiest of relationships.
As the twins explain, you might even want a relationship that challenges you and keeps you on your toes, and the opportunity here is to "teach you how to compromise with an equally strong-willed partner." When you strike that delicate balance, they say, "you can make an undeniable 'power couple,' and learn deep lessons about compromise, conflict resolution, and balance.
Compatibility rating: 6/10
Leo & Gemini compatibility
As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, Leo and Gemini can be very complementary, with a certain ease or flow to their relationship. "They have an aspect called a sextile, which is not as strong as say, something like a trine—but it can be powerful," she explains.
In particular, she adds, these signs find connection through speaking and communicating, feeding off each other's energy, and offering each other camaraderie and cooperation. "They have a way of connecting that's not confrontational. Even though they're very, very different, they really show us how very different signs can complement the other and work together," Pennington notes.
Compatibility rating: 8/10
Leo & Cancer compatibility
When you match a fire sign with a water sign, you can either get purifying steam—or dried up water and extinguished fire. And even though these two are right next to each other on the zodiac wheel, as the twins explain, "The signs on either side of yours can stir up an instant love/hate vibe, like next-door neighbors with a completely different style of decorating, gardening, and living."
Of course, at their best, Leo provides the support and emotional safety a Cancer needs to come out of their shell, while Cancer's sensitivity and sentimentality will soften Leo's courageous heart. "All that friction can lead to explosive sexual chemistry, and even an obsessive quest to figure each other out," the twins explain.
Compatibility rating: 6/10
Leo & Leo compatibility
When you pair up with someone who has the same sign as you, it can feel like you've finally met someone who gets you, and a Leo-Leo pair is no exception. As the twins explain, these two probably embrace each other's quirks and humanity, because they the common ground they feel together is strong.
However, "If you haven't learned to love yourself, warts and all, this relationship can inspire some crucial self-acceptance," the twins explain, holding up a metaphorical mirror to all your flaws and relationship wounds. Ultimately though, a Leo and another Leo can experience what it's like for someone to be with you, to see your best and worst qualities mirrored back, and find ease and self-acceptance in each other.
Compatibility rating: 9/10
Leo & Virgo compatibility
Leo and Virgo, like Cancer and Leo, form a semi-sextile, which isn't known to be the easiest relationship aspect. However, according to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, while their aspect can lead to challenges, their modalities and communication styles are quite complementary. "Virgo is a mutable sign, which makes them flexible, movable, and excellent communicators. Leo is a fixed sign, which makes them organized and consistent," she explains.
As such, Virgo will be able to bend more than Leo can, but Leo will be able to bring consistency, especially when it comes to passion, Roby Antila explains. "Fascinatingly enough, Virgo’s modality is movable but its element of earth is sedentary, while Leo’s modality is unmovable, while their element of fire is never static. Together, they will find both stillness and changeability in one another, which they both deeply resonate with," she notes.
Compatibility rating: 6/10
Leo & Libra compatibility
Next up we have Leo and Libra, who form a semi-sextile on the zodiac wheel. And according to the twins, "It's easy and breezy to date a person who lives two zodiac signs away," who note these two signs are both of compatible elements (fire and air), and yang (masculine) energy, making this a great match.
"You'll often have similar values and attitudes about politics, raising a family, which movies to rent—and friendship and communication are the hallmarks of this aspect," they add. For Leo and Libra, being best friends is easy, but you might have to work a little hard to keep the sexy spark alive. "You'll need to structure date nights or set up scenarios that get you out of buddy mode," the twins say.
Compatibility rating: 8/10
Leo & Scorpio compatibility
Scorpio and Leo form a 90-degree angle on the zodiac wheel, also known as a "square" aspect. As twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, squares in a relationship help you work through issues with a difficult parent, usually by reactivating old, painful wounds. "There can be power struggles and clashing agendas—don't expect to kick back and put your feet up in this match," they say.
That said, Scorpio is also a water sign, while Leo is all fire. As astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D. says, fire and water can make steam, but it can also overheat Scorpio and dampen Leo. Plus, Scorpio prefers to keep things mysterious, while Leo likes to be the star of the show. This can result in Scorpio feeling put on the spot by Leo's need for attention, while Leo will be frustrated by Scorpio's unwillingness to open up.
Compatibility rating: 6/10
Leo & Sagittarius compatibility
Like Leo and Aries, Leo and Sagittarius form a trine aspect in their mutual element of fire, creating an unspoken kinship and harmony in this good match. At last, you don't have to constantly explain yourself in this pair, according to the twins. "You've never felt so comfortable, so understood on a core level," they explain.
In trine relationships, you will need to preserve some mystery to keep things exciting, though. "Make sure you stay active and on the go, and don't do everything together. A little autonomy goes a long way to keep the passion alive," the twins recommend, adding that this relationship can help you learn how to let down your guard and be yourself, and offer you a best friend and a partner in one."
Compatibility rating: 9/10
Leo & Capricorn compatibility
One the surface, you might think this pair makes no sense. And to be honest, it kind of doesn't—yet the allure remains. That's thanks to this pairs' quincunx aspect, which makes for a "fascinating, complex combination that defies explanation," according to the twins. You'll either feel like you're with your soul mate or the devil incarnate, they say, yet your bond is intense, unspoken, almost secretive in a way.
Astrologically, these two have nothing in common, being of different elements (fire and earth), modalities (fixed and cardinal), and polarity (yin and yang). As such, the twins note you'll need to adapt to your differences to make this relationship work, which could take a great deal of adjustment. "For one of you, the relationship will be about sex and intimacy; for the other, duty and service. If you've both done the requisite self-awareness work, you can make a formidable team when you pool your strengths," they add.
Compatibility rating: 7/10
Leo & Aquarius compatibility
Opposites in the zodiac can create a stirring and dynamic relationship, often thought to be each other's astrological soul mate. In the case of Leo and Aquarius, these two seemingly different signs embody two sides of the same coin, creating the potential for a powerful combination of forces.
"These signs can be highly compatible, even a soul twin match," the twins explain, adding that you each have a distinct role, but you're a tag team, too. "With an opposite sign," they say, "you're challenged to grow as a person and take responsibility for your part of the relationship. When these two come together, be prepared for leaps and bounds of deep growth and relationship harmony.
Compatibility rating: 10/10
Leo & Pisces compatibility
Last but not least, we have Leo and Pisces, and when fire and water come together, it's no telling when one will overpower the other. Astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, the Leo in question here would need to be really sensitive for this pair to work. "Leo could easily stomp all over a Pisces' sensitivities without even doing it purposely," she says, "And I think that would be the way that this relationship is hard."
What can make it strong, however, is that Pisces is a very creative and intuitive sign, which can be further boosted by Leo's generosity, regality, and loyalty. "They could be muses for each other—Pisces would be a muse for Leo, and Leo would be a muse for Pisces, so that would work well for them," Quinn adds.
Compatibility rating: 6/10
FAQs:
What is the soulmate of a Leo?
The soulmate of a Leo is thought to be its opposite sign, Aquarius.
What are Leos worst match?
Any sign can work with Leo, but the signs that might have more trouble include earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces).
What sign is Leo attracted to?
Leo is attracted to Aquarius, its opposite sign, and Sagittarius, the sign that rules Leo's fifth house of romance and fertility.
What signs should Leo not marry?
Leo can realistically marry any zodiac sign, but they might have a harder time clicking with earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces).
The takeaway
When it comes to astrological compatibility, comparing both people's entire charts (aka "synastry" or relationship astrology) is necessary to get the full picture. However, when it comes to the Leo archetype, it's clear that certain signs will get along with them better than others.