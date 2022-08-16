This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends—And Lovers

Gemini is the third sign of the astrological year, represented by the twins. It's an air sign ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, and is one of the four mutable signs.

Leo, on the other hand, is the fifth sign of the astrological year, represented by the lion. It's a fire sign, the only sign ruled by the Sun, and is one of four fixed signs.

As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. tells mbg, Leo and Gemini can be very complimentary, with a certain ease or flow to their relationship. "They have an aspect called a sextile, which is not as strong as say, something like a trine—but it can be powerful," she explains.

In particular, she adds, these signs find connection through speaking and communicating, feeding off each other's energy, and offering each other camaraderie and cooperation.

"They have a way of connecting that's not confrontational... Even though they're very, very different, they really show us how very different signs can complement the other and work together," Pennington notes.